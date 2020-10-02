Great Gonerby woman, concerned about traffic near her house, conducts survey
Published: 12:10, 02 October 2020
| Updated: 12:12, 02 October 2020
A Great Gonerby woman has conducted a traffic survey outside her home because she is concerned about the huge amount of traffic passing her house every day.
Althea Wade wanted to show how the amount of traffic, and especially lorries and heavy vehicles, seemed to be increasing on what is a B road through the village, on the edge of Grantham.
She says there has been a significant increase in traffic passing her house in recent years on High Street.