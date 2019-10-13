A great-grandmother has received birthday cards from all over the world to mark her 100th birthday.

Mary Hornby, a resident at Newton House Nursing Home on Barrowby Road, Grantham, received cards from as far as China and America as part of an initiative that aims to reduce loneliness in care homes by encouraging members of the community to send a postcard or card to a care home.

‘Postcards of Kindness’ was created in 2018 by care home provider Your Health Group, which launched a campaign asking people to send its residents postcards. This year the group decided to take the appeal further and set up a group encouraging more care homes to get involved.

Mary celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday. (18872266)

Staff at Newton House heard about the initiative and put Mary’s name forward, and the cards soon started pouring in. She ended up with more than 100 cards from all over the globe, including one from the Queen.

The former nurse also celebrated her big day on Saturday with a family party at the home complete with a singer, birthday cake and balloons.

Mary grew up on her parents’ farm in Ireland. She later moved to England and qualified as a midwife and a state registered nurse.

While at nursing college, Mary became great friends with Australian singer Kylie Minogue’s great aunty, Mary Minogue, and asked her to be bridesmaid when she married her husband Cedric, whom she had met at a roller skating rink.

Cedric and Mary went on to have two sons and moved to Whitley Bay in Northumberland in 1956. Shortly afterwards, Mary went on to manage her own nursing home.

She later moved to Ancaster when Cedric passed away.

A spokesperson at the nursing home, where Mary has been living since 2011, said: “We’re delighted to have celebrated a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone.

“Mary always has an interesting tale to tell and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century.”