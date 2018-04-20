Great prizes to be won in our Grantham Specsavers photo competition

The Grantham Journal has teamed up with Specsavers in town to run a spectacular photographic competition which aims to capture the very best that Grantham has to offer as seen through a lens.

From now until May 25, amateur photographers are being encouraged to send in their images of the local area which capture something that, for them, illustrates the best of Grantham and the surrounding area.

With prizes on offer for first, second and third places, the best entries will be displayed in the Guildhall before the prizegiving and winners are announced. The overall winner will take home Love2Shop vouchers worth £250, while second place will scoop £100 and third place will receive £50 of vouchers. These vouchers can be spent in more than 150 top brand shops.

The exhibition will give locals the chance to see the photos up close and personal, and prints will be available for a charge. All proceeds will go to the Nystagmus Network; a charity supporting children who suffer with a rare condition characterised by involuntary eye movements.

“We love our town,” says Specsavers Grantham store director Bijal Ladva. “We want to give people the chance to celebrate what makes Grantham special for them. You don’t need an expensive camera to enter – a photo on a smartphone will suffice as long as it is submitted as a high res image and reflects an actual scene… no Snapchat filters required!”

Over the next few months, the Journal will print a selection of entries until the closing date in May when judges, Graham Newton, content editor for the Journal, and Bijal from Specsavers will select the three winners.

Entering is easy, simply email your digital photo, no smaller than 1MB, before 7pm on Friday, May 25 to GranthamLTAL@specsavers.com, entitled ‘Photo competition’ and include the following details:

Name, age, address, phone number, also when and where was your photo taken?

Competition rules and conditions:

Standard Grantham Journal terms and conditions apply. No cash alternative to voucher prizes.

The entrant must be the sole author and owner of the copyright of all images entered. And must release that copyright so the Grantham Journal and Specsavers are permitted to reproduce and sell prints in aid of the chosen charitable cause and to promote the competition.

Entries are limited to two per person.

Only digital images will be accepted.

You may use limited digital manipulation to optimise an image but you are not permitted to add or remove key elements of the composition.

Images must be no bigger 5MB each and no smaller than 1MB. Entries cannot be returned.

Finalists must be willing to take part in PR / publicity.

