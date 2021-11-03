A district councillor has thanked the community for their response to calls for a new skate park in the town.

Further to a call for people to contact Councillor Charmaine Morgan regarding the potential need for a skate park in Grantham, a number of positive replies have been received, including from a local business owner and police officer.

Coun Morgan said: There has been a great response to my request with parents, children and other members of the Grantham community coming forward to express the benefits of having a skate park in their home town.

Official opening of Crowland Skate Park, Snowden Playing Field Local kids emulate two pros there for demonstration (19642416)

"I have also received a number of requests for a BMX track. Some children and teenagers are relying on their parents to take them miles away to access amenities available to other children in our district such is their enthusiasm for the sport."

A similar campaign was launched by Gary Oliver back in June 2020, with a petition created in support of a new skatepark in the town.

Coun Morgan added: "I would like to say a huge thank you for all the replies received, which included offers of help designing a new skate park and BMX track.

Official opening of Crowland Skate Park, Snowden Playing Field Local kids emulate two pros there for demonstration (19642416)

"We even received an offer of a donation from a local businessman and an offer of support from a local police officer.

"I plan to extend the deadline to the end of November 2021 to give more people an opportunity to respond but this initial reaction is hugely encouraging. I understand an earlier petition had over 100 signatures. I hope to work with those involved in that."

Coun Morgan added that the benefits of a skate park for both children and the wider community are "clear".

She continued: "I plan to pull together all of the comments received and have a meeting with SKDC Officers to agree our next steps.

"This may involve creating a group to apply for funding in which case all who have contacted me will be invited to join a meeting."

Comments can be submitted by emailing charmainemorgan50@gmail.com, or via text to 07398 156296.

Letters on the matter can also be delivered to 45 Harrowby Road, Grantham NG31.