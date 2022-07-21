The quick response from fire and rescue services at a field fire saved the nearby schools and properties, say the police.

A large field fire broke out on Gorse Lane, Grantham, yesterday, prompting a "great response" from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, as crews were dispatched to tackle the blaze.

Greenfields Academy and Grantham Preparatory School, both located near to where the fire broke out, were quickly evacuated as a precaution.

A tweet from Lincolnshire Police Drones praised the "quick response" of the fire service, which saved the nearby properties and schools.

Eye-witnesses were also quick to praise the "awesome" work of the fire crews.

A fire spokesperson said: "This incident resulted in severe damage by fire to 35 hectares of stubble field and 1.5km of hedgerow. It was extinguished using eight hose reel jets and ten beaters. The cause was undetermined."

Emergency services dealing with the fire at Gorse Lane. Credit: Peter A Tulley (58126264)

The B1174 and Spittlegate area roads were re-opened at 5.47pm yesterday (Wednesday), after being temporarily shut due to the fire.