A "great turnout" from the local community watched on as the town's Jubilee Beacon was lit.

Dysart Park hosted a ceremony yesterday evening (Thursday) as one of over 2,022 Jubilee Beacons were lit across the country.

The event kickstarted a weekend full of activities to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee happening all over the Grantham area.

A crowd gathered as the Jubilee Beacon was lit in Dysart Park. (57083104)

Music from the Jammy Codgers and the Cranwell Military Wives Choir provided entertainment, performing from the park's bandstand, with new Jubilee themed railings created by Chris Kennedy, of Roll n Scroll.

Chris also donated a bench paying tribute to the Queen on her Jubilee.

Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal, was also there to unveil the bench and railings. He said: “The bench is a fabulous tribute. We’re getting used to seeing Chris' benches around the town. They’re really good.

The Jubilee bench created by Chris Kennedy was unveiled at the ceremony. (57082867)

“I’ve got to say there were a lot of people commenting upon how well the bandstand was done as well. It was really tasteful.

“People were delighted to see the bandstand in use and the renovation that Chris has done is absolutely phenomenal. We’re all really thrilled with that."

The beacon was lit by Major Guy Page, second in command at Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, accompanied by Cranwell Military Wives Choir who sang a song specially written for the occasion, joining community choirs across all nations.

Before this, a bugler from the King’s School played ‘Majesty’ to announce lighting of the beacon.

Chris Kennedy also created the new railings with a Jubilee tribute. (57082858)

A short service of thanks for Her Majesty with hymns and prayers was led by Reverend David Shenton, from St Anne’s Church, in the bandstand.

Coun Jeal continued: “It was a great turnout. You’re never quite sure as to how many people are going to show up for these sorts of things, but it kind of exceeded expectations.

"We had the people from Ukraine that are over here as well. We had a complete mixture of people from across the community and it was a great turnout.

The beacon was lit by Major Guy Page, second in command at Prince William of Gloucester Barracks. (57083110)

“It’s a great way to start. Having not been out for a couple of years, I think people are up for this now. It’s a great way to meet the neighbours and come together."

Dysart Park is also home to a group of trees in The Queen’s Green Canopy which is a tree planting initiative to mark the Platinum Jubilee, to create a network of individual trees, avenues, copses and woodlands in honour of The Queen's service and the legacy she has built.

