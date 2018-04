It was great weather for ducks but that did not deter hundreds of spectators who braved a downpour to watch the Easter Rotary duck race in Wyndham Park on Saturday.

A thousand ducks were released on to the Witham and delighted the big crowd that turned up to see the race.

Duck spectators at the duck race in Wyndham Park.

The annual Wyndham Park Easter egg hunt also took place and was a big hit with children and families.

The ducks are carried to the starting point for the duck race in Wyndham Park.

The duck race on Easter Saturday was a good photo opportunity for spectators in Wyndham park.

One thousand ducks took part in the race.

Spectators protect themselves from the downpour as the ducks come down the Witham.

The ducks make their way down the Witham through Wyndham Park.

The ducks are set free for the race in Wyndham Park.

The river was high after all the bank holiday rain as could be seen under the White Bridge in Wyndham Park.

The Crossland family take part in the egg hunt in Wyndham Park.