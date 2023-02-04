Audiences will get to hear the 'greatest songs of the movies' later this month.

The Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham will be hosting a night of some of the greatest movie songs of all time on Wednesday, February 22, at 7pm.

The show promises an unforgettable night of famous film themes and songs from classics such as Laurence of Arabia, Star Wars, James Bond, Jurassic Park, Harry Potter and many more.

The Greatest Songs of the Movies is coming to Grantham. (62234744)

All of the music is performed by Five Star Swing, a mix of instrumental and vocal artists.

They have famously played for Pinewood Film Studios, Whoopi Goldberg, Michael Winner, Michael Cain and the Film & Television Veterans Association.

Tickets are available to buy online at www.guildhallartscentre.com or from the Guidhall box office by calling 01476 406158.

The show begins at 7.30pm.