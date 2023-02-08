A Grantham man has been ordered to pay compensation after he admitted walking into Greggs and stealing baguettes, pasta or doughnuts on 10 separate occasions within a month.

Simon Robinson, aged 57, of Brook Street, Grantham, admitted the thefts from the Grantham store in the Isaac Newton Centre between August 15 and September 6 last year.

On several occasions Robinson stole three baguettes or pasta dishes from the store, or boxes of doughnuts.

Greggs (62338534)

On one occasion he decided three baguettes wasn't enough and took two boxes of doughnuts as well.

He also stole from the store twice in one day, stealing three baguettes and also four doughnut boxes.

Appearing at Lincoln Magistrates' Court yesterday (Tuesday), Robinson admitted the following charges:

On August 15, 2022, stole three baguettes to the value of £10

On August 16, 2022, stole three baguettes to the value of £10

On August 17, 2022, stole three pasta dishes to the value of £10

On August 19, 2022, stole stole pasta dishes to the value of £6

On August 20, 2022, stole three baguettes and two doughnut boxes to the value of £15

On August 22, 2022, stole two baguettes to the value of £8

On August 25, 2022, stole three baguettes to the value of £10

On August 27, 2022, stole four doughnut boxes to the value of £12

On August 27, 2022, stole stole three baguettes to the value of £10

On September 6, 2022, stole three baguettes to the value of £10

Magistrates decided not to order costs from Robinson.