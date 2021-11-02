South Kesteven District Council environmental ambassador Councillor Dr Peter Moseley (Con) is on the shortlist for a national award to mark his “significant contribution” to the council’s public parks and green spaces.

He has been shortlisted for Councillor of the Year in the Green Flag Awards, which also recognises his dedication to achieving Green Flag status at Wyndham Park and Queen Elizabeth Park in Grantham.

Coun Dr Moseley’s remit while Cabinet Member for Commercial & Operations covered the parks, grounds maintenance, refuse collection and street cleansing – as well as further responsibilities such as the council’s response to climate change, including use of electric vehicles and intelligent street lighting.

Councillor Dr Peter Moseley at the SKDC electric vehicle charging points. (52808064)

He was instrumental in securing cross-party agreement on SKDC’s declaration of a climate emergency, prompting action in several key areas.

Coun Dr Moseley said: “I am delighted that my role and the wider success of our parks and environmental work is being recognised in this way.

“It’s clear that our progress to transform and protect Wyndham Park and Queen Elizabeth Park provides broad benefits to the community and generates a positive impact for resident, visitors and the wildlife, flora and fauna.

Councillor Dr Peter Moseley. (52808061)

“I have been in the fortunate position to be able to get things moving on these important issues, but the success is also down to the volunteers in each of the parks and our hard-working staff behind the scenes at SKDC who have made a real difference on the ground.

“We all have a part to play in answering the challenges of climate change and in declaring a Climate Emergency, SKDC has the foundations to make change, encourage others to do so and lead the way in a new way of thinking about the environment and how each of us makes an impact.”

Judges have learned how Coun Dr Moseley has worked hard to deliver on his promises and is seen as an active, proactive, hands-on councillor with the trust of his officers.

They will now consider his input and leadership on park projects, such as:

Dysart Park improvement

Queen Elizabeth Park improvement

Wyndham Park play area improvement

Community Orchard

Other initiatives include:

Chairing SKDC’s Blue Green Corridor project and leading its roll-out

Founding of the grounds maintenance company EnvironmentSK

Commitment to increasing the number of trees planted on council-owned land

Leading re-wilding projects across the district

Ensuring environmental commitments are included in the Corporate Plan

Nominations will be assessed by an independent selection panel chaired by the Green Flag Award Team and the result announced on November 23.