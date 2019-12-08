Green-fingered Grantham pupils take their lessons outside

Green-fingered pupils at a Grantham primary school have been working hard towards their Green Tree Schools award.

Reception and Year 1 pupils at Poplar Farm School have been learning all about trees for their ‘Enchanted Woodlands’ topic this term as they take their learning outside.

When working towards the award, schools are rewarded for doing environmental projects such as tree planting, reducing CO2 emissions and visiting woodland areas.

Youngsters at Poplar Farm have been learning outside. (23337132)

The Woodland Trust, which is leading the initiative, visited the primary school to talk about the benefits of learning and playing outdoors.

Recycling has also become a big focus among pupils. this term.

Teaching assistant Rebecca McGettigan said: “Recycling is a simple way for our pupils to have a positive impact on the planet.”

