Green light for 43 affordable homes in Long Bennington

By Matthew Taylor
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 13:17, 25 March 2022

A council planning committee conditionally approved 43 affordable homes but noted that they were "disappointed by the attitude of the developer".

South Kesteven District Council's planning committee gave the green light to a development of 43 affordable homes at a site off Main Road, Long Bennington during a meeting yesterday (Thursday).

However, concerns were raised by members about properties overlooking existing bungalows next to the site, as well as the risk of flooding caused by the new development.

