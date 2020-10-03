A Green Party campaigner held a strike in Grantham on Friday to spread the word on the climate emergency.

Anne Gayfer, secretary for the South Lincolnshire Green Party, set up boards and posters at the forest school in Wyndham Park, to coincide with Climate Week.

She said: “This year, our climate strike was a bit more lonely than last September’s strike. The last week of September is always Climate Week.

Anne Gayfer.(42425515)

"Last year South Lincolnshire Green Party hosted a successful climate strike in Grantham, drawing attention to climate change and biodiversity loss.

“We cannot let this agenda slip from people’s minds. We cancelled our event this year, but instead ran a Covid-safe strike, to underline our commitment to climate change and biodiversity loss.

“We are used to hearing about the impact on climate change and biodiversity in areas such as the Amazon, but it is less well known that the UK’s biodiversity had been massively depleted by centuries of habitat loss, management changes, development and persecution.

“Much-loved species such as hedgehogs and wildflower meadows are suffering catastrophic declines and indicate less visible losses, vital to our health and economy.

“Please try to have a nature friendly patch in your garden to help soil and insect health in return for the benefits they provide to us.”

It was a far cry from last September’s climate strike, when members of South Lincolnshire Green Party were joined byfamilies, workers and schoolchildren on St Peters Hill to fight for “climate justice” as part of a global climate strike day.

They joined millions who were taking part around the world, with rallies in Glasgow, Manchester and London. They hoped to strike again last month but were forced to cancel their plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

