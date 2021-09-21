A protest was held at the army barracks in Grantham on Sunday against plans to fell thousands of trees to make way for a housing development.

Members of the South Lincolnshire Green Party and employees from the Woodland Trust were joined by members of the public objecting to the proposed removal of 67,000 trees at the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks.

The Green Party says the trees were planted as a green lung for Grantham and they are threatened by the proposals by Homes England and the Defence Infrastructure Organisation to build 4,000 new homes on the site.

A protest organised by the South Lincolnshire Green Party against the proposed felling of trees at the army barracks took place at the site on Sunday. (51463619)

Anne Gayfer, from the Green Party, said: “We’re asking for leadership to help us provide a future for our children. The future of economic development is a stable environment and I am exasperated that our government cannot see that removing trees, which then leads to development that impacts on all of our natural systems, must stop”.

Adam Cormack, from the Woodland Trust, added: “More than 2,500 people responded to the recent consultation on the future of Prince William of Gloucester Barracks to oppose development plans to fell around 80 per cent of the trees planted on site. These trees were planted by the Woodland Trust and the local community.

“We are urging Homes England to present new proposals that protect much more of the existing young woodland on site. We are living in a climate emergency. This site should be a demonstration of what can be done to incorporate trees into development, not a worst-case scenario where most trees are felled.”

Protesters outside the barracks entrance. (51466472)

People are being asked to join a peaceful demonstration to underline action against climate change on St Peter’s Hill on Sunday, September 26, at 11am.

Tomorrow (September 25) the Green Party team will be at Grantham market from 8am to discuss how the climate change crisis can be tackled.

Another message from the protesters. (51466470)

A placard at the barracks protest. (51466466)

'Save our trees' say protesters. (51466480)