Campaigners who have fought to keep green space near them from being built on have been left in “disarray” after plans were unveiled for housing on the land.

Residents of Larch Close and nearby streets in the Earlesfield ward of Grantham have been invited to share their views on a controversial plan to build houses and flats on a patch of land used by families for recreation.

South Kesteven District Council wants to build 21 flats and 14 houses for social housing and a play area on the land. It comes 14 years after private plans for a development there were withdrawn, following opposition from residents.

Residents gather on the green space near Larch Close which SKDC plans to build on. (49703655)

Larch Close resident Carolyn Scothern, who was one of the original campaigners, said she was “absolutely shocked” to find out about the new proposals for the space and described herself as in “disarray”.

She said an agreement had been signed at Lincoln County Court between the council and residents to prevent building on the land indefinitely.

She said: “I was under the impression the order was indefinite, so it’s all come as a shock. I can’t see how they can do it. Something’s not right.”

Ryan Scothern, Carolyn’s son, said the area was “run down”.

Other residents at the public consultation on Tuesday questioned why there is money for new homes, but not to repair fences, roads and other public amenities in the area.

Ryan continued: “My mum spent a lot of time fighting for [the green space], getting signatures, rounding people up.

“We thought that was the end of it.”

SKDC’s cabinet member for housing and property, Robert Reid (Con) said: “There is an urgent need for good quality social housing in this area and the Larch Close development would help meet some of that demand.

“These homes would be built to the lifetime homes standard and would support the needs of residents, now and in the future.

“The proposed properties are a mixture of one and two-bed flats and two and four-bedroom two storey houses. This will ensure the site is suitable to accommodate the variety of needs highlighted within our housing

demand.”

Wendy Mudie, a resident of nearby Chestnut Grove who also opposed the development 14 years ago, said: “We fought [developers] off years ago and the land has village green status.”

She stressed the need for a green space so that local residents still had a place to play sport, walk their dogs and have picnics.

Samantha Willis added: “If they take away our green space, where will the kids go? There’s no other green space for three miles.

“Soon little kids won’t know what real grass looks like.”

Adding that the plans were “sad” and “upsetting”, Samantha said: “They wouldn’t do this in a village.”

Coun Reid continued: “We are aware of the village green status of the northern part the site and are working with that within the design of this development.

“Part of this acts as a buffer to the nearby industrial estate and is currently unusable. We will be looking at options to landscape this area in order to make it more accessible for the public.

“We are also looking to provide a play area on part of the village green area in order to enhance the amenity provision currently available. The rest of the site would remain as a grassed area.

“The community engagement process is an opportunity for people to air their views which will help inform a final design and planning application.”

The SKDC proposal said: “The terms of village green status on land state that any development must be done with a view to the better enjoyment of such town or village green.

“As such it is our priority to enhance the space, to improve the outdoor enjoyment of the area with designated games areas and a nature walk connecting the sites.”

Another resident, Laura Oates criticised the plans.

She said: “They’re increasing the population and decreasing the amount of free space. Everyone needs a local space.”

Laura highlighted the importance of green spaces, especially during the pandemic, to help with people’s mental health.

She said the plans did not enhance the village green area and added: “It’s a broken community now. It used to be community-orientated around here, but that’s not the case anymore.”

SKDC is looking for feedback on the proposals, with another public consultation set for Tuesday, August 3, between 9am and 7pm, at the Thames Road Community Centre.

You can also contact SKDC on 01476 406080 or at development@southkesteven.gov.uk to obtain a postal survey.

The deadline for receiving postal consultation responses is Friday, August 13.

Views can also be registered by completing a survey at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/JZWD997

There will be a further opportunity to comment during the planning process when any formal objections can be submitted.