St Wulfram’s will mark Mental Health Awareness Week with an Open Gardens afternoon at Grantham House next week.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 12, as part of the week, hosted by the Mental Health Foundation, which runs from May 9 to 15.

This year, the theme for the week is ‘Loneliness’. Across the country, people will be reflecting on loneliness and how it impacts our mental health. Long-term loneliness is closely linked to mental health problems such as depression and anxiety.

Grantham House. (54486928)

People are invited to go along to Grantham House in Castlegate between 2pm and 5pm next Thursday to wander in the gardens, sit and read a book, listen to birdsong, enjoy the town-centre green space and chat. Refreshments will be available.

Mel Brown, operations and development manager at Grantham House, said: “Lots of people visited when the Grantham House gardens were open to mark Mental Health Awareness Week last year.They enjoyed our peaceful green space. We hope to welcome even more people this year, now the pandemic restrictions are over.Our clergy and a local Community Psychiatric Nurse will be available if visitors wish to talk.”

Mark Rowland, chief executive of the Mental Health Foundation said: “Loneliness deserves more attention and we’re calling on everyone who has struggled as a result of being lonely to share their experiences. We must work together - as individuals, as a society and through government policy - to reduce loneliness and prevent mental health problems by investing in welcoming, social spaces and new community initiatives.”

St Wulfram’s is setting up a ‘wellbeing through gardening’ programme at Grantham House in the summer. Participants will have the opportunity to grow flowers, assist with garden maintenance, and cultivate fruit and vegetables, to provide produce for ‘The Passage’ run by Grantham Poverty Concern, which provides a daily meal for those in need.

During Mental Health Awareness Week use the hashtag #IveBeenThere to share experiences of loneliness to support others and give the campaign momentum.