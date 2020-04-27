Home   News   Article

Greggs announces when it hopes to reopen all its stores

By Mark Leslie
-
mark.leslie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 18:06, 27 April 2020
 | Updated: 18:07, 27 April 2020

Greggs has become the latest high street retailer to put forward plans to reopen its stores despite the coronavirus lockdown.

It comes after firms such as B&Q have reopened their doors to shoppers, while John Lewis has said it hopes to reopen all its shops next month.

Proposals from retailers came after Boris Johnson urged the public to stay at home in order to avoid a second peak in infections, which could further weaken the economy.

