It was chaos on the roads today as people drove to McDonald's in Grantham to bag their burgers before the store closes tonight because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Customers caused chaos on the roads at the Gainsborough Corner junction of Bridge End Road and London Road as they made their way to the drive-thru.

McDonald's said last week that it was closing its seated areas and only providing takeaway and drive-thru services because of the pandemic. But now the company has decided to fully close all its UK restaurants from 7pm today.

Gallery1

Vehicles have been queuing from the drive-thru to the entrance on Bridge End Road and along London Road and Springfield Road.

One motorist, who was not visiting McDonald's, told the Journal it took her a good 15 minutes to negotiate the crossroads at Gainsborough Corner. She said: "Drivers couldn't turn right out of McDonald's because of the traffic and others couldn't get in because of the queue right back to the road. It was gridlock all around there. There seemed to be a lot of teenagers and young people suddenly making their way to McDonald's."

Photos and video by Toby Roberts.

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

Read more BusinessCoronavirusGrantham