A lost grit bin hidden by ivy has been discovered by a local councillor and will be filled again to help salt local roads.

The grit bin was found in North Witham by Councillor Ben Green, who represents the Isaac Newton ward on South Kesteven District Council.

Coun Green says that after initially refusing to refill it, Lincolnshire County Council has now determined that it is its responsibility.

Councillor Ben Green with the grit bin he discovered. (62273170)

According Coun Green the grit bin was located in a secluded area of North Witham, just off the junction of Rectory Lane and Water Lane, and was obscured by a thick layer of ivy, which he cut back.

However, when Coun Green contacted the county council to request that the bin be refilled, he says that it had apparently fallen off their records.

But now he says that after further investigation, the council has determined that the grit bin falls under their jurisdiction, and will be refilled and maintained as necessary.

Coun Green said: "I am pleased that the county council has taken responsibility for this grit bin. It is important that we keep our roads and pavements safe for everyone during the winter months, and this revived grit bin will help to ensure that the community of North Witham can do so."

The county council has urged community members to report any issues with grit bins on FixMyStreet.com to ensure that they are addressed in a timely manner.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council highways department said: “We have a map of all the bins in the county and we use this to plot the grit fills as needed.

"However, for some much older bins we have found that sometimes the location data is missing. So, when we get a request like this, we firstly check the map and if we have no bin recorded on site, we will initially refuse the refill until the location has been checked out by an officer for confirmation that the bin is there and still useable. Otherwise, we could be sending out a truck with grit for a bin that wasn’t useable or accessible.

“This is what happened in this situation. Our officer confirmed that this was a very old bin that was overgrown, and it wasn’t on the map data. With this situation, once we confirm the bin and that it could still be used as intended, we then get the bin ready, fill it and add it to our bin asset map. This means that if it is requested again for refill, we are aware and in future things run smoothly.

“What happened here is as a result of our data marrying up with having just over 2,100 grit bins around the county - sometimes the odd old bin is missed. We rectified this one as soon as we were aware and are thankful for it being brought to our attention.

“We would ask anyone else who knows of an old gritting bin in a similar situation to let us know the location and we will assess what we find there under the protocols explained.”