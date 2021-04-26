Harlaxton Manor’s magnificent grounds and gardens are opening to the public with a series of special events for May, with more events planned for the summer.

The Manor is set within 300 acres of parkland and gardens and is relaunching its Bluebell Walk for a limited time.

Normally closed to the public, visitors will be able to experience the impressive grounds, architecture and beautiful formal gardens of Harlaxton Manor, home to the University of Evansville based in Indiana.

Harlaxton Manor (46574260)

The events will run on selected dates from Saturday, May 1 until Saturday, May 29.

Events include:

Saturday, May 1 and Sunday May 3 - Harlaxton Manor’s drive and the grand front circle will be open to the public to explore for free and visitors can enjoy a selection of sweets, cakes and teas and coffees beneath the towering main entrance. The beautiful formal gardens will also be open to the public for a small additional charge.

From Saturday, May 8 until Sunday, May 16, visitors will be able to explore the manor’s famous Bluebell Walk, when the manor’s woodland becomes a sea of purple as thousands of bluebells bloom beneath the trees. Money raised through this ticketed event will support the heritage upkeep and conservation of the historic estate and help the estate to host future events for the public to enjoy.

On Saturday, May 29, Harlaxton Manor will host a special Community Picnic where those who buy a ticket can explore the manor’s formal gardens and its 19th century conservatory which will be open for the event (subject to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions). A selection of sweets, treats and drinks will be available and guests are welcome to bring their own picnic to enjoy on the lawns of the Manor Gardens.

The conservatory at Harlaxton Manor. (46574287)

Each of these events will be ticketed and numbers will be limited to aid social distancing. Booking information and prices for each event can be found on Harlaxton Manor’s Facebook and Instagram pages (Instagram: @harlaxton_manor, Facebook: @Harlaxtonmanorofficial). Advance tickets for the garden events can be purchased online here and tickets for the bluebell walk can also be purchased upon arrival, subject to availability. Tickets for the Community Picnic event on May 29 must be bought in advance.

Visitors can also purchase a May Manor Pass, giving access to all garden and Bluebell events throughout the month for a reduced price.

Andrew Fowler, events manager at Harlaxton Manor said: “As a manor, we are incredibly excited to open our doors and welcome the world to explore our magnificent grounds. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed inviting the local community back to explore our front circle and formal gardens throughout April, and now we can’t wait for more people to discover our beautiful grounds and gardens.

Bluebell Walk at Harlaxton Manor (46574343)

“Although the architecture and gardens are incredible, we’re opening Harlaxton in time for visitors to experience our magnificent Bluebell Walk; when our woodland becomes a purple paradise of blooming flowers.

“Every ticket sold will help us to develop more events for the community to enjoy in future and will help us continue to protect and conserve the history and environment of this amazing place for future generations to enjoy.

“The feedback and support we’ve had from our local community has been amazing and that’s inspired us to take this next step; opening Harlaxton Manor through a spectacular series of events everyone can enjoy.”

For more information, follow Harlaxton Manor on Facebook and Instagram or click here for booking and ticketing information.