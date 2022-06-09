A photographer and two friends climbed four peaks in less than 48 hours this week to raise money for a mental health charity.

Toby Roberts took on a challenge of climbing four peaks, including the tallest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales, as well as The Cheviot, an extinct volcano in Northumberland.

He did this for Don't Lose Hope in Bourne, an organisation that supports people in the community, with over £3,700 raised so far.

From left: Toby Roberts, Chris Meads and Dom Brister at the top of The Cheviot. (57223639)

Joined by Don't Lose Hope's Dom Brister, and Chris Meads, the trio scaled the four peaks in rapid time, climbing for a total of 19 hours and 15 minutes.

Beginning on Monday at 3.45am, the three of them scaled The Cheviot in under two hours, finishing by 7am after completing 17,548 steps.

Next up for the trio was Ben Nevis in Scotland, the tallest mountain the UK. They began their climb at 1pm and reached the summit just over four hours later.

The group at the top of Ben Nevis. (57223625)

Over 33,000 steps later and the group were back at the bottom by 8.45pm.

By 5am the next day, they had arrived in the Lake District to take on Scafell Pike, getting up and down the mountain in four and a half hours.

Last on the list was Snowden in Wales. The group began their climb at 3.15pm and had reached their fourth and final summit just over two hours later.

The trio were back at ground level by 7pm, having racked up a total step count of 106,173.

The group at the top of Snowden. (57223631)

Toby said: “I knew it would be a hard challenge, but I had no idea just how hard!

"There were points I thought it was too much, but we all stuck together and made it to the end.”

You can donate by visiting: www.gofundme.com/f/4-in-3-days

The group at the summit of Scafell Pike. (57223636)

