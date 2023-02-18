The numbers of bats in the country is in decline - but one local group are among the many campaigners hoping they can change that.

These unique creatures have earned an unfair reputation over the years, certainly not helped by their place in the world of horror movies and books.

But the Lincolnshire Bat Group is keen to dispel those myths and fight for these winged mammals, which could yet play an important scientific role in humans’ quest to beat ageing.

Pipistrelle bat (Pipistrellus pipistrellus) flying on wooden attic of house in darkness

“What ecologists were finding was numbers were going down dramatically in the 1970s,” explained Lincolnshire Bat Group recorder Annette Faulkner.

“At that time there were very few people who knew anything about bats, and they were classed as vermin, along with mice and rats, because of their droppings, so could be exterminated at will.

“And it was thanks to the massive efforts made by these few experts that bats were included in the Wildlife and Countryside Act of 1981.”

While there was a lot of public antagonism towards their protection to start with, bat expert Bob Stebbings and later many others, working with the Natural History Unit at the BBC, who started to make TV programmes about bats and help the mood change.

“It was found that the massive decline was largely because of timber treatment. The chemicals that were being used in roofs was absolutely lethal to bats,” Annette added.

“The other thing about bats is that they’re very colonial animals. What happens, the males and females don’t pair up like birds, the sexes live separately and mate in the autumn.

“The females don’t become pregnant until the spring and then they gather together - certainly in the case of pipistrelles - somewhere around mid-May to form nursery roosts.

“This is where you get large numbers of females gathering together and they only have one baby, that’s it.

“The babies need a lot of heat to develop properly so they all huddle up together in the warmest part of the building and they’re flying at three weeks and independent at six weeks.

“But the problem is, if they don’t have anywhere to roost, they simply don’t breed.”

There are 18 species of bats in the UK, with 12 of those found in Lincolnshire.

Another problem facing bats is the lack of food with insect numbers estimated to be down around 70%.

“Now, bats feed exclusively on insects, and one of the things I found last year - and climate change is also involved in this - nearly every grounded bat we were contacted about in the spring was underweight because they didn’t have enough to eat,” Annette added.

“Insect populations are being affected by the unpredictable seasons and warm winters, which affect the life cycles of many of them, and after 70 years of pesticide use, with ever more effective pesticides, more and more insects are getting wiped out.

“There are all sorts of things against them. It’s getting critical and protection (our help) is needed even more.”

But why is it important to save bats?

Well, for one thing, they could play a key role for our ageing species.

Annette explains: “Bats are not nasty, dirty things, they’re highly beneficial animals.

“They have a lot to teach us and there’s a lot that we don’t know about them.

“Pipistrelles can live to be, the oldest recorded as far as I know is 16, other species live a lot longer than that.

“All of us have something called telomeres in our chromosomes, which as we grow bits drop off and they’re not repaired, and this is what causes ageing. But in bats the telomeres do repair and that’s why they’re able to live such a long time.

“This of course is causing interest in terms of research to find out about ageing in us.

“They’re completely separate to any other kind of mammal group. They’ve been recorded for about 55,000,000 years. They were around at the same time as the dinosaurs.”

When Annette started as a bat recorder in 1995 she inherited around 300 records for the entire county. These days there’s something in the region of 25,000.

That includes everything, sightings of bats you might find in your garden or in town, to roosts, to detailed surveys, to grounded bats.

But keeping an eye on the population and their roosting patterns is just one string to the group’s bow.

The two main elements are bat rescue and roost surveys, while some of the approximate 70 members deliver talks.

“If there’s a bat on the ground there’s a bat in trouble. It shouldn’t be there,” Annette added.

“If there’s a bat on the ground it’s nearly always underweight and too weak and unable to fly.”

All bats and their roosts are protected by law from damage and destruction, not just under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, but also a raft of subsequent legislation.

What this means is if you wish to do work on your house or building and have a roost you must seek advice from Natural England, via the Bat Conservation Trust on 0345 1300228/ enquiries@bats.org.uk

It won’t stop you doing the work, but does anyone want to go piling into a maternity ward when there are small babies? That can be the equivalent, so timing is critical and the bats need to be worked round.

If you find a bat, contact the Lincs Bat Helpline on 01775 766286.

The group advise that you do nott handle grounded bats with bare hands.

Bats are generally gentle animals, but there is one species that very occasionally has a nasty virus, so you don’t want to risk getting nipped by them.