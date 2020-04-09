A group of 13 people were caught on camera drinking on the banks of Denton Reservoir, near Grantham, on Friday.

This photograph was taken by a reader who said the group ran off when police vehicles arrived at the scene.

Police have been called to a number of breaches of lockdown rules last weekend, including house parties and gatherings in parks.

A group of 13 young people were seen drinking together on the banks of Denton Reservoir, flouting lockdown rules. (33239022)

Speaking as chairman of the Lincolnshire Resilience Forum on Monday, deputy Chief Constable of Lincolnshire Police Jason Harwin said: “It’s absolute madness, they don’t realise the consequences on themselves, their families and the wider community.

"The reality is if the advice is not going to be followed, there’s a real risk that further legislation will come out which will further prohibit the wider communities from going out on their business beyond what they can do now.”

He said action will be and has been taken on those breaking the lockdown.

Read more CoronavirusCrimeGrantham