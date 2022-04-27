A community group has hosted a celebration for Holi.

On Saturday, March 19, the community group Diversity-Community for All round Development (D-CARD) celebrated the Holi festival at Grantham West Community Centre.

Holi is a popular Hindu festival, which is also known as the Festival of Spring, the Festival of Colours or the Festival of Love, as the festival celebrates the eternal and divine love of Radha Krishna.

The festival signifies the triumph of good over evil, and the victory of Lord Vishnu as Narasimha Narayana over Hiranyakashipu.

Holi marks the end of winter and the beginning of spring, and if the weather permits people play with dry holi colours and water guns.

The community event was supported by Kesteven and Grantham Ward Council, and involved festive food and dancing to traditional music.

Members of the Asian community invited friends from other communities, and Councillor Adam Stoles and his partner also attended the event.

Visitors were introduced to cultural food and traditions, as D-CARD aims to build more tolerant and resilient communities.

In some parts the celebrations are also associated with the spring harvest, as farmers see their stores being refilled with new crops celebrate Holi.

Diversity is open to networking with other community groups, but also runs yoga classes and promotes cultural activities.

If you would like to get involved with any of these, email geetjawa@yahoo.com