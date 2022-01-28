A group is campaigning against the proposed statue of Margaret Thatcher in Grantham because it is concerned it will lead to violent disorder and vandalism.

Fearing that the statue could stir up old political debates and lead to rioting in Grantham, a group named 'Tories Against Thatcher' started an online petition for the statue project to be abandoned and for an alternative solution to be decided in consultation with Grantham residents.

Last month the group visited Grantham to hand out booklets to inform people about a potential timeline and dangers of the statue being erected.

The booklet being distributed by Tories against Thatcher (54494133)

The front cover of the booklet suggests that the total costs of the statue will add up to £947,490, including £300,000 for the cost to create the statue, £109,490 for the opening ceremony, £15,000 for the plinth and a further £15,000 for insurance to date.

The booklet says the group estimates the total sum also includes £2,000 for storage to date, £6,000 for CCTV and £500,000 for policing.

A spokesperson for the group has said: "We just think that it's being completely secretive the way the council has gone about it."

The statue will be on a high plinth to protect it from vandals. Image: PA (43324820)

They continued: "There was no kind of public debate even though in their council meeting minutes they said that a referendum would be too expensive and then they kind of put £100,000 aside for the opening party, and there's just a lot of hypocrisy within the timeline of them getting the statue and how they are putting it up and everything.

"We just think it's going to bring a lot of unwanted attention to Grantham and there's going to be a lot of potential vandalism and then a lot of cost by local policing and things like that."

The group hope that their petition will lead to a discussion with the council regarding the erection of the statue, and to hold the council accountable for what they feel is a lack of consideration for the community.

The spokesperson added: "We are going to really try and get that up to 100 signatures, that's our goal, so then we can hand it off to the council and say that there is a lot of people interested and we want more of an open discussion about it."

The booklet being distributed by Tories against Thatcher (54494136)

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said it did not wish to comment.

The council has insisted that the costs of the unveiling of the statue would be covered by private donations.

The plinth for the statue was installed in St Peter's Hill last year but no date has yet been announced for the unveiling of the statue.