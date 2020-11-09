A group leader on South Kesteven District Council says reports into failures over its housing stock show 'complacency and failings' among its departments.

Recent reports on heating failures at Riverside flats, in Welham Street, Grantham, and a failure to meet fire regulations in its housing stock have prompted Labour Group leader Councillor Charmaine Morgan to accuse the council of failings in policy and accountability.

Coun Morgan told the Journal: "The report regarding Riverside, and failure to meet fire regulations throughout the council estate, proves there is an overall complacency, unacceptable failings in policy and procedure and accountability in some council departments.