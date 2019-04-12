A group of neighbours have been left annoyed by a persistent whistling noise that they claim can be heard from their homes.

Leah Phillips moved to Dudley Road, Grantham, four years ago and said she noticed the noise almost straight away.

She added: “At first it was lovely living here but now its becoming unbearable.

“It’s a piercing, high-pitched sound that in previous years has been somewhat intermittent, but over the last few weeks, it has increased in regularity and duration.”

Residents on Dudley Road are fed up with the 'whistling noise.' (8440043)

Leah, who works from home, said she now avoids going into her garden due to the noise, adding: “It not only spoils a day in the garden for those in nearby streets but it’s also possible to hear it indoors too.

“It is not just restricted to day time hours either. I woke at 1.30am last week and could still hear it.”

Leah is not the only one frustrated by the noise.

A group of her neighbours on Dudley Road also claim that they can also hear the whistling sound, that they have long suspected is coming from Sainsbury’s supermarket on London Road, Grantham.

Leah added: “According to members of a neighbourhood social media site, Sainsbury’s has admitted to causing the noise in a previous year but claimed there’s nothing they can do about it. When I contacted them on Twitter earlier this year, they denied causing it but it’s clear to anyone who heads near to the back of the building that it is coming from there.”

Leah has raised her concerns with South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) who confirmed that they had recently received two complaints regarding noise in the wider area, which are under investigation.

A spokesman said: “Our officer heard the noise when they visited Sainsbury’s and the Dudley Road area. We have now received a statement from the supermarket and it appears they have identified the problem, which they are hoping to put right as soon as possible.”

After being contacted by the Journal this week, a Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We can confirm we’re aware and working to address the noise. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing.”

Shortly after going to press, a spokesperson from Sainsbury's contacted the Journal to confirm that the noise has now been addressed and fixed.