The RiverCare team has been busy once again with another successful round of litter picking and ‘kick sampling’ along the River Witham.

Thursday September 15 saw the group joined by six volunteers from Biffa who were representing the health and safety team.

As part of a new programme of national outreach, Biffa has been encouraging its teams to interact with community groups.

RiverCare volunteers were joined by some friends on their latest clean-up. (59469727)

As a result, members of its teams from north Wales, Aylesbury and Southend all opted to join in with RiverCare Grantham due to its central accessibility for all.

The day included a morning litter pick through the town’s heritage quarter and back down the river to Wyndham Park.

After lunch, the group carried out ‘kick sampling’ in the river, which is a technique that allows the investigation of the life of the river.

RiverCare volunteers were joined by some friends on their latest clean-up. (59469723)

Using new kit facilitated by kind donations from the Moto Foundation and Grantham Angling Association Fly Fishing Section (GAFFS), they were able to discover an interesting selection of leeches, shrimp, snails and even a couple of small ﬁsh showed that the Witham is a healthy river, testament to the work RiverCare and other groups, supported by Anglian Water and Keep Britain Tidy, have carried out over the last 18 years.

Saturday September 17 saw the team out and about once again, and this time joined by eight members of staff from Lincolnshire Co-op. A further 18 volunteers made for one of the largest litter picks in recent months.

If you would like to get involved, contact the RiverCare Grantham Facebook page: fb.me/rivercaregrantham or call Ian Simmons (07950 000928) or David Martin (07739 864490) to register interest. The next planned meet is on October 22.