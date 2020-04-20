A birdwatcher taking pictures at a local beauty spot has captured a group of men gathering there against the lockdown rules.

The man, who does not wish to be named, was taking pictures at Denton Reservoir on Thursday when he saw the group.

He told the Journal: "I saw a group of people on the other side of the reservoir. Through my camera lens I saw nine young men gathered close together. I captured two quick bursts of photos of the group, in which faces are clearly recognisable."