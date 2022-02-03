A cancer support group has been set up for patients, as well as their families and friends.

Grantham woman, Julie Harrod, knows all too well the roller-coaster of mixed feelings that come with a cancer diagnosis and the subsequent and somewhat gruelling treatment that follows.

Whilst receiving chemotherapy for ovarian cancer last year, Julie was asked to front a cancer support group, recognising the need for those affected by all types of cancer.

At the start of Grantham Chemosabes (54615978)

Julie said: "There are some terrific cancer charities out there tirelessly raising much-needed funds for research into ground-breaking treatments and subsequent recovery from cancer.

"There are also local groups offering fantastic support for specific cancers and ailments.

"We wanted to reach out to both the patients and their families and friends who can sometimes be overlooked as being affected by a cancer diagnosis."

Julie with her Son, Alex Harrod, proving that laughter can be the best medicine (54615971)

Grantham Chemosabes came into being towards the latter part of last year – a play on words of the literal translation of kimosabe, meaning faithful friend.

Fronted by Julie, Grantham Chemosabes invites anyone affected by cancer to engage either via the Facebook group or by email to share experiences, express concerns, have a rant, ask for explanations, pose queries or just simply seek support.

Despite the name, the group is not restricted to Grantham and welcomes members from anywhere in the locale, already linking with similar support groups throughout the county.

With husband, Joe del Brocco, ringing the end-of-treatment bell after a total of 45 chemo sessions (54615975)

Julie added: "I went through breast cancer twice and unbeknown to me, carried the BRCA gene which mutated into ovarian cancer almost 20 years later.

"Subsequent surgery revealed live cancer cells on the liver, pancreas and diaphragm and so, as you can imagine, I had a shed-load of questions and, in the middle of lock-down, limited access to all the answers.

"I had superb and unwavering support from my GP surgery and the tireless and miraculous attentions of the NHS, but sometimes, there is a need for the practical things that are denied due to treatment and also support for those living alongside you, who struggle to know what to do for the best."

Grantham Chemosabes poster (54615981)

This was one of the many reasons that the Grantham Chemosabes was formed and amongst its members are qualified clinicians, holistic therapists, medical professionals, fitness experts, patients, spouses and friends in addition to a growing membership through Facebook.

Julie said: "We have been delighted over the past few months to react to cancer patients who have sought our help.

"We have arranged a dog-walker for a lady who was totally exhausted through chemotherapy, found a barber for a gentleman bed-bound due to his cancer treatment and gifted a soft toy to a little boy to keep him company whilst his Daddy is away having chemo.

"Additionally, we’ve made up and delivered gift bags of essentials for those going through chemotherapy; such things as hand lotions for dry skin, boiled sweets and herbal tea to overcome the constant metallic taste, puzzle books to while away the time and fluffy socks for cold feet – all possible through generous donations from some of our sponsors, especially Asda who have been with us from the start.

"We are planning meditation sessions, walking activities and meet-and-greet gatherings and everyone is welcome.

"We’re here and ready to offer whatever practical help is needed, whenever it is needed. We aim to share experiences to lighten what can be a daunting and heavy load and to emphasise that however long the journey may be, you’re not alone."

To join this support group, contact GranthamChemosabes@aol.com or join Grantham Chemosabes via Facebook.