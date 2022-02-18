A support group that helps people living with lung conditions is restarting next week.

Breathe Easy Grantham will restart its monthly meetings next Wednesday (February 23), following a break due to Covid concerns.

Held at the Grantham Christian Centre, 21A Belton Avenue, the meeting will run between 2pm and 4pm.

Each month, a different guest speaker will give a talk, with Ian Cooper from the National Trust speaking at Wednesday's meeting.

The support group are affiliated with the British Lung Foundation, and are hoping to attract more members.

Members will have the chance to make new friends who have gone through similar experiences, and learn more about living with a lung condition.

There will also be tea and coffee available, as well as a raffle. Membership is free, but a donation of £2 is encouraged to cover the general running costs of the group.

To find out more, contact Lesley Hart on 07535891072 or lesleyhart2@btopenworld.com