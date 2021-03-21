Grantham group volunteers treated to afternoon tea
Published: 10:20, 21 March 2021
Volunteers at Grantham & Rural Areas Community Effort (GRACE) were treated to two afternoon tea hampers from Watkins & Sons, in Westgate, Grantham.
They were also donated by Samantha Jane Evans, who wanted to a way to thank the group volunteers.
Admin Sharran Fahey said: “We were extremely overwhelmed and surprised and thoroughly enjoyed them after a very busy day.”
The group was launched on Facebook when the national lockdown began last March.