Grantham group volunteers treated to afternoon tea

By Tracey Davies
Published: 10:20, 21 March 2021

Volunteers at Grantham & Rural Areas Community Effort (GRACE) were treated to two afternoon tea hampers from Watkins & Sons, in Westgate, Grantham.

They were also donated by Samantha Jane Evans, who wanted to a way to thank the group volunteers.

Admin Sharran Fahey said: “We were extremely overwhelmed and surprised and thoroughly enjoyed them after a very busy day.”

Volunteers at GRACE were treated to Afternoon Tea. (45273192)
The group was launched on Facebook when the national lockdown began last March.

