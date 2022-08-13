Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group welcomes a new season this September and is looking for new dancers to join the fun.

The group is not only a way to meet people and have fun, but is alsoa way to stay fit and exercise the mind.

The group meets on Thursdays in Waltham Village Hall from 7.30pm till 9.30pm. The classes cost £3 and include tea or coffee and biscuits during the interval.

Anyone interested in joining in can go along at the beginning of September when teaching the basics will take place. Beginners do not need to worry about attending alone in the absence of a partner as experienced dancers will be on hand to show them how it’s done.

Sessions include learning steps and formations used in the many Reels, Jigs and Strathspeys that make up the dance.

In addition to its fun weekly sessions which run from September through to May, there are also annual dances scheduled in October and March which include live music and are always popular. These will celebrate St Andrews Day and Burns Day.

For details, contact John Aitken on 07770 428103.