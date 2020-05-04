Grantham group which delivers essential supplies gets backing of council's Crowdfunding project
Published: 16:30, 04 May 2020
A crowdfunding project is supporting local causes including a group which is delivering essential supplies to the vulnerable.
South Kesteven District Council CrowdfundSK project is supporting BHive to organise delivery of essential food supplies, medicine and other assistance for those living in isolation.
BHive is working in conjunction with the SKDC hub which is coordinating volunteer groups and individuals to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.
