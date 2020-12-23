A group that helps with emotional wellbeing is getting support for its meetings during the Covid pandemic with a £400 ward member grant from a district councillor.

South Kesteven District Councillor Jacky Smith has donated the money to Renew Grantham, a group recently set up to support anyone struggling with isolation and their mental and emotional health.

Weekly meetings are held at Grantham Baptist Church in Wharf Road where people can take their own hobbies if they wish, to do in the company of other visitors and volunteers. Under the current restrictions, visitors also must take own drink to the meetings and follow distancing rules.

Volunteers with Renew Grantham at Grantham Baptist Church, including Councillor Jacky Smith, far left, who has donated a ward member grant of £400 to the group. (43528835)

Coun Smith, who represents St Wulfram’s Ward where the meetings take place, said: “This is a group responding to the need for those who feel isolated or stigmatised to go along to a small meeting and experience acceptance, share a hobby or enjoy a cup of tea and boost their self-esteem and positivity.

“It’s a very worthy cause and this donation will go towards table cloths and hobby supplies.”

Organiser Louise Lamb said: “We can host a group of 10 people at each weekly two-hour session with provision to expand if numbers grow.

“It’s legal for churches to provide meeting places under current Covid regulations to support those who can’t access online or feel less comfortable with the technology. It’s a café-style space, somewhere to belong, share hobbies and skills, and somewhere that everyone’s equal and valued.”

The group meetings, on Fridays from 10am to noon, are currently scheduled to resume on January 8 after a Christmas break. For more information go to www.renewwellbeing.org.uk