An annual variety concert held by a Lions Club has been deemed a success.

The Grantham Lions Club held the variety concert at Priory Ruskin Academy, in Grantham, on Sunday (October 15).

More than 200 guests were “entertained” by performances from drummer Sam Bickmore, Grantham School of Dance, the Fortunes, Double Treble, Terry Carey, Paul Burrows and Trevor Leeson.

Godfrey Mackinder, a member of the Grantham Lions Club, said: “I personally would like to thank the performers who gave their time for the show, Shaun and Naomi on sound and lighting and Imogen for working behind the scenes.

“[Also the] Guildhall box office, staff at the Priory Ruskin Academy, fellow Lions and friends, as well as the guests who all had a very enjoyable time.”