Guests ‘entertained’ at Grantham Lions Club Variety Concert

By Katie Green
Published: 06:00, 17 October 2023

An annual variety concert held by a Lions Club has been deemed a success.

The Grantham Lions Club held the variety concert at Priory Ruskin Academy, in Grantham, on Sunday (October 15).

More than 200 guests were “entertained” by performances from drummer Sam Bickmore, Grantham School of Dance, the Fortunes, Double Treble, Terry Carey, Paul Burrows and Trevor Leeson.

Drummer Sam Bickmore
Young drummer Sam Bickmore.
Godfrey Mackinder, a member of the Grantham Lions Club, said: “I personally would like to thank the performers who gave their time for the show, Shaun and Naomi on sound and lighting and Imogen for working behind the scenes.

Paula Burrows performing on the night.
Paula Burrows.
The Fortunes performing for audiences.
The Fortunes.
Trevor Leeson showcasing his guitar skills.
Trevor Leeson performed for audiences.
Terry Carey returned to the stage for the variety concert.
Singer Terry Carey.
Double Treble performing on the night.
Double Treble.
Another performer from the Grantham School of Dance.
Grantham School of Dance performed at the concert.
Guests were 'entertained' at Grantham Lions Club Variety Concert.
“[Also the] Guildhall box office, staff at the Priory Ruskin Academy, fellow Lions and friends, as well as the guests who all had a very enjoyable time.”

