A volunteer guide raised more than £450 towards equipment and funds for a visually impaired triathlon group.

Sally Priest, of Caythorpe, is a volunteer swim coach for Tri4Vi, a group set up three years ago to give visually impaired (VI) people an opportunity to sample swimming, cycling and running on an individual basis.

When lockdown hit, Sally used the time to ride the distance of Lands End in Cornwall to John O’Groats in the north of Scotland, on her turbo trainer in her garden.

Sally Priest has been raising funds forfunds for Tri4Vi. (42783706)

She crossed the line after 64 days, 48 rides and 1083.6 miles, raising a total of £447.90. The funds were used to purchase a radio and three sets of headphones to coach and keep visually impaired swimmers safe in the swimming pool and open water.

Tri4Vi is a small group of volunteers based in south Lincolnshire that provide swimming, running and cycling training and competition opportunities.

For more information, search for Tri4Vi on Facebook.