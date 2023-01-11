A Guides group is "determined" to not let it close as it searches for a new leader.

The 1st Long Bennington Guides are looking for a new leader as current leaders Sally Richardson, who has been part of Guides for over 40 years, and Fiona Coupland, who joined the unit eight years ago, are leaving in June to run Rainbow and Brownie units.

The pair will be running the group until the summer, but would like to get a leader to join so they can get to know the group and for handover to take place.

Fiona, who has two daughters involved in Guiding, said: "We were determined not to let the unit close. Being a part of the guiding family is a fantastic opportunity!

“We started with just five girls and now have 14 plus the help of three young leaders. It would be such a shame for the unit to close after so many years."

The unit takes parts in events such at St George's Day parades, Remembrance Day services and they also hold charity events, supported by The Rotary Club of Long Bennington.

They also have cake sales and take part in fun activities such as camping.

If anyone is interested in becoming the leader, they can go to www.girlguiding.org.uk/making-guiding-happen/learning-and-development/leadership-skills/become-a-girlguiding-leader/ or email fcouplandsquires@gmail.com.

The unit meets at the Gorrie Hall, Chapel Lane, Foston, every Tuesday.