The Guildhall was bathed in blue light on Monday for World Parkinson’s Day.

Ray Flack, of the Grantham branch of Parkinson’s UK, explained: “”Parkinson’s disease is the world’s fastest growing neurological condition with a forecast of one in 37 of the population alive in the UK today to be diagnosed with the illness. Statistically that equates to two people an hour having Parkinson’s diagnosed with this progressive neurological illness affecting the brain as cells die.

"Not enough people understand what it’s like to live with Parkinson’s. April 11 is marked each year as the birthdate of James Parkinson who first identified the condition. On this anniversary around the world the Parkinson’s communities join together to raise awareness and show support for each other which is reflected by shining a light on Parkinson’s."

Ray added: "A simple hue of blue can start a conversation about the disease. Thus the Guildhall was floodlit in blue for 24 hours to leave people wondering ‘Why?’”