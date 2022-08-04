The four clocks on the Guildhall roof are working again after showing the wrong time earlier this week.

Yesterday (Wednesday), the Grantham Journal went down to St Peter's Hill at 4.50pm, and the clocks on the Guildhall, based in St Peter's Hill, Grantham, were displaying 1.36pm.

An South Kesteven District Council spokesperson confirmed that the clock has now been fixed.

The clock on the Guildhall is now showing the correct time. (58454648)

The correct time is now displayed on all four sides of the building.