Clocks on the Guildhall in Grantham now fixed
Published: 17:51, 04 August 2022
| Updated: 17:52, 04 August 2022
The four clocks on the Guildhall roof are working again after showing the wrong time earlier this week.
Yesterday (Wednesday), the Grantham Journal went down to St Peter's Hill at 4.50pm, and the clocks on the Guildhall, based in St Peter's Hill, Grantham, were displaying 1.36pm.
An South Kesteven District Council spokesperson confirmed that the clock has now been fixed.
The correct time is now displayed on all four sides of the building.