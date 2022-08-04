Home   News   Article

Clocks on the Guildhall in Grantham now fixed

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 17:51, 04 August 2022
The four clocks on the Guildhall roof are working again after showing the wrong time earlier this week.

Yesterday (Wednesday), the Grantham Journal went down to St Peter's Hill at 4.50pm, and the clocks on the Guildhall, based in St Peter's Hill, Grantham, were displaying 1.36pm.

An South Kesteven District Council spokesperson confirmed that the clock has now been fixed.

The clock on the Guildhall is now showing the correct time. (58454648)
The correct time is now displayed on all four sides of the building.

