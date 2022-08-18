South Kesteven District Council will mark Ukraine Independence day in support of the refugees being hosted in the district and across Lincolnshire.

On Wednesday (August 24), it will be exactly six months since Russia invaded Ukraine and 31 years since Ukraine declared their independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

SKDC is planning to celebrate its continued support for the people of Ukraine by sharing thanks to the residents and businesses who have welcomed them in, as 144 district households have hosted evacuees.

South Kesteven District Council are supporting Ukraine Independence Day. Credit: SKDC (58731135)

SKDC leader Councillor Kelham Cooke said: "The UK Government is working closely with the Ukrainian Government on their plans to mark this Independence Day, something that SKDC fully supports at a time when the people there are fighting for their freedom.

"We join with them in saying thank you to all the volunteers, local residents and charities across South Kesteven, Lincolnshire and the UK who have supported, and continue to support, displaced Ukrainians.

"I would encourage people to support the Sunflowers for Ukraine social media campaign, where residents show their support for the people of Ukraine by posting a photo or video with a sunflower using #SunflowersForUkraine and #StandforFreedom - and wishing Ukraine well for their Independence Day."

As well as flying the Ukraine flag, SKDC will light up the Guildhall in St Peter's Hill with blue and yellow to share their messages of support and information with the public.

To find out more about the Ukraine response within South Kesteven and the Lincolnshire Resettlement Programme, go to www.southkesteven.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15740.

More than 800 Ukrainian people have so far been welcomed to safety in Lincolnshire.