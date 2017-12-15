Gussy the pony delights Grantham care home residents

Residents at a Grantham care home had a very special visitor last week in the form of a pony called Gussy.

Red Court Care Community invited the pony to visit residents and their relatives at the home on St Edmunds Close.

Robert Hartley

Residents were able to groom Gussy who was dressed up in a Christmas hat and tinsel and reminisce about times working with horses and on farms. He even visited some of the residents in their rooms.

Samantha Cobb, personal assistant at Red Homes Healthcare Group, said: “It is the first time that we have had the pony at the home. It is a fantastic opportunity for families to come together within the home and enjoy the experience.”

Activities cooridinator Andrea Mccartney accompanied the pony, who spent an hour with the staff and residents around the home.

She said: “The reactions and expressions from the residents were simply amazing. Their whole faces lit up when they saw her and Gussy seemed to love the fuss and attention.”

Margaret Hadley

Gussy visited the residents in the dining room before taking a tour around the home to visit a few residents in their rooms.

Andrea added; “We have got a few poorly residents who cannot get out of bed and it was as if Gussy knew. She was very gentle and affectionate with each of them, resting her head on their laps and even taking the time to have a little snooze on one of them. It was extra special for one of the gents as his father was from a farming background and used to work with shire horses. Some of the reactions from the residents brought a tear to my eye.”

Red Homes Healthcare took over Red Court Care Community in September. They have three other care homes in the East midlands including Red Rose Nursing Home in Farndon, Red Roofs Residential Home, Newark and Red Oaks Care Community in Mansfield - all of whom also enjoyed a visit from Gussy the pony.

Andrea added: “We hope to welcome Gussy back for another visit next year and make it an annual event. It was such a positive experience for all.”

For more information, visit: www.kidsponyparties.co.uk