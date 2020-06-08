A campaigner for Grantham Hospital says replacing the A&E unit this month with an urgent treatment centre makes no sense.

Jody Clark, of Fighting 4 Grantham Hospital, says she is gutted by the announcement this afternoon by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust which will replace A&E with a 24/7 walk-in urgent treatment centre from June 22. The move is said to be temporary until March next year at the earliest.

The trust says elective surgery and day cases will increase at Grantham with patients taken from Boston and Lincoln. It is 'recommending the temporary creation of a largely Covid-19 free Green site at Grantham and District Hospital for this next phase of the pandemic'. A&E and non-elective patients in Grantham will have to travel to other hospitals in the county or elsewhere.