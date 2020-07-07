Grantham Bowl and Fun Farm owner calls for clarity for leisure industry
Published: 11:10, 07 July 2020
| Updated: 11:12, 07 July 2020
A business owner has said that leisure businesses need more clarity after pubs and restaurants reopened over the weekend.
Karen Slator, owner of Fun Farm and Grantham Bowl, was "gutted" when bowling alleys were not on the list of businesses allowed to reopen following lockdown.
Despite not having a concrete reopening date, she says Grantham Bowl is ready to open thanks to extensive safety precautions that have been put in place.
