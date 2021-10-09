A mental health charity is set to host monthly wellbeing sessions at a town centre gym.

Unlock Your You, a mental health charity, will host its first monthly wellbeing workshop on Wednesday October 27, 10.00am until 11.00am at Anytime Fitness Gym in Westgate, Grantham.

Susan Fish, Unlock Your You's head coordinator in Grantham, and Victoria Jupe, owner of Anytime Fitness, found eachother on Facebook as they sought to help people's mental and physical health.

From left: Dan Fielding, Victoria Jupe, Gillian Price, Susan Fish, Louise Smith. (52063822)

Both have achieved qualifications in mental health, with Susan holding a level four diploma in counselling and level three in mental health, while Victoria has a level two in mental health.

Victoria noticed more members seeking support with their mental health following lockdown, with people losing confidence, gaining weight or having recently lost their job. She said: “It’s a bigger thing than it’s ever been.”

She also stressed the importance of knowing that mental health issues are not something to be ashamed of.

Today, Susan was joined by some of her responders at Anytime as they hosted an open session for World Mental Health Day, which is on Sunday, to show members of the gym what they had to offer to support people's mental health.

She added that she appreciated the donation of cakes for the session from No.8 across the road on Westgate.

Susan said: "Being able to team up with the gym will not only help with mental health but also physical health.

"Today was a great success with many more to follow. Through today we have taken on a new volunteer who will start her training ASAP."

Susan's wellbeing Wednesdays, starting later this month, will give people the chance to discuss different topics of mental health issues and their own problems.

Unlock Your You's Mental Health Initial Response Unit also offer a chance to talk to someone in complete confidence about mental health issues via email or over the phone.

Susan added that in some cases they will go and meet a person face to face if the situation requires.

She continued: “We’re not just with people from the beginning but until they no longer need us."

Helping people manage or overcome their mental health issues is something that is "very close" to Susan's heart.

Back in 2010, she attempted to take her own life, but thanks to good therapists she came through and recovered.

Following this experience, she set up a website to help others, which was used by people from all over the world.

Susan said: “I didn’t want it to all have been for nothing.

“You can hit rock bottom but you can climb back up again.”

Susan stresses that it is not all serious and noted the importance of the fun side of the charity too and the importance of getting people included.

Unlock Your You are planning to host a family funday next Summer in Dysart Park with their superheroes team coming to entertain the children.

Susan added: "Mental health affects the family not just one person."

Susan is looking for sponsors and more volunteers. If you are interested, email her on susan.fish@unlockyouryou.com