A gym in Grantham is determined to help keep people fit during lockdown in the battle against Covid-19.

Equilibrium Gym and Fitness Club, located in the Springfield Business Park, may be closed due to the national lockdown, but that hasn’t stopping staff from finding as many imaginative ways as possible to keep the local community active.

As well as renting out their exercise equipment to people wanting to train at home, they are also hosting live exercise classes with their coaches on their private streaming channel, nutrition plans and virtual personal training delivering one-to-one workouts with members.

Manager Simon Casey said: “For many people going to the gym is much more than running on a treadmill or lifting some weights. Our members are part of a gym community. This has been taken from us and can leave some people feeling isolated and affect their wellbeing. These initiatives that we have put in place are not only desigedn to help someone physically but also mentally. This has been a challenging time for everyone but we are proud that our staff and members have pulled together to support each other.”

