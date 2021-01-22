A Grantham gym has supported its members through lockdown by continuing to run online classes and personal training sessions, as well as lending equipment.

Frontline Fitness, located in Lime Square Business Park off Alma Park Road, has helped its members stay fit during all three of the national lockdowns over the past 12 months.

Curtis Gardner, the gym's owner, runs the business on his own and describes the past year as "very tough."

Curtis Gardner, owner of Frontline Fitness. (44077255)

However, the 28-year-old, who set up Frontline Fitness six years ago, is optimistic about the future, and has maintained his good community of members.

As well as lending gym apparatus out, he upgrading and updating the equipment available in the gym throughout lockdown.

Speaking about the good spirit shown by the gym's members, Curtis said: “[The members] love the atmosphere because [the classes are] very engaging. They’re all in there having a workout and getting a good sweat on. It’s definitely a community feeling, so they all know each other really well."

The gym before lockdown, with individual zones to ensure social distancing. (44077249)

Speaking about the social side of his online sessions, he said: “It’s like the new pub really, if that makes sense.

“When this is all over, there’s going to be a lot of people wanting to exercise because they’ve just been sat at home doing nothing really."

Curtis also touched on the importance of exercise to people's mental health, especially at the moment. He continued: “Your mental health, your mind set. It’s good for your hormones as well and releasing endorphins.

"A lot of people put the hard work into it and get the results. They feel so much better for it and have a really positive attitude. People who have had a bad day at work come out and leave the gym with a smile on their face.

Frontline Fitness has been lending out its equipment to help its members. (44077252)

“I’ve been keeping on track all my members, speaking to them and asking if they’re okay. Just asking how they’ve been getting on and what they’ve been doing at home, pretty much all of my members have been using my kit.

"I did it through the first national lockdown last year and the second one before Christmas. They all really appreciate it."

Running the gym on his own, the last 12 months have been particularly challenging for Curtis, but he remains positive. He said: “It’s been very tough. We’re all in this together and we’re all in the same boat.

"Mentally, it’s depressing for a lot of people but because I managed to get through the first and second lockdown, I think to myself, you can do anything.

“I can’t wait to start doing classes again and all my personal training sessions, and just getting people back to normal and back to the gym. I miss it so much."

Curtis is still running personal training sessions for members and Zoom class on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6pm.

To find out more, visit the Frontline Fitness Facebook Page.