A Grantham gym owner has began a difficult 24 hour fitness challenge to raise money for a mental health charity.

Curtis Gardner, owner of Frontline Fitness, started out on a 24 hour endurance challenge at 11am this morning (Friday) at his gym, which is located in Lime Square Business Park off Alma Park Road.

He is taking on the gruelling challenge in a bid to raise money for a mental health responder charity, Unlock Your You.

From left: Susan Fish, Curtis Gardner, Louise Smith and Rachel Podesta. (54273057)

Throughout the 24 hours, Curtis will continually repeat sets which include, a one mile run, 100 calories on an air bike, 100 calories on a skierg, 100 calories on a rower, followed by another one mile run.

Members of the gym will be joining Curtis for different sets throughout the challenge, with his partner, Rachel Podesta also supporting Curtis.

He added that he had "a lot of support in the gym", with people offering to bring him food and join him through the night for support.

From left: Rachel Podesta, Susan Fish and Louise Smith. (54273054)

With £250 already raised, Susan Fish, Unlock Your You's head coordinator in Grantham, said that the money raised by the challenge would be "a massive help".

She explained that the funds raised will "help keep the phone lines open and help to train new responders in Grantham, so we can keep helping people who have mental health issues in Grantham. It's going to make a massive difference."

To donate or find out more, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/24-hour-cardio-challenge