A Grantham gym owner is training ahead of taking on a gruelling 24 hour fitness challenge to raise money for mental health charity.

Curtis Gardner, owner of Frontline Fitness, located in Lime Square Business Park off Alma Park Road, is preparing for a 24 hour challenge next month.

Taking place from 11am on Friday January 14 until 11am the next day, Curtis will push himself for an entire day of physical activity, as he looks to raise money for local mental health charity, Unlock Your You.

Curtis Gardner in training for his 24 hour challenge. (53881611)

Curtis said: “I’ve been thinking about doing a challenge for a while now. I wanted to do it for a good cause like mental health, with everything going on with Covid at the minute. I suffer from anxiety and depression a bit.

“I’ve been doing a lot of training for it. It’s going really well. My cardio is so much better and I’ve lost body fat.

“I’ve had a lot of support from my members, some of them are going to come and to a set with me."

Curtis Gardner in training for his 24 hour challenge. (53881614)

Curtis will repeatedly complete sets including a one mile run, 100 calories on an air bike, 100 calories on a skierg, 100 calories on a rower, followed by another one mile run.

He added: “It’s a serious challenge. There’ll be no time to sleep. It’s going to be constant through the night."

Susan Fish, Grantham lead coordinator and trainee counsellor for Unlock Your You, said: "Curtis’ fundraising will help the Grantham Unlock Your You Response Unit here in Grantham.

"This is will help us to continue supporting people with their Mental Health whether this is by call, email or face to face response.

"The unit is really taking off now with more people coming forwards who may need our support in which ever capacity this might be.

"I can't thank Curtis enough for wanting to do this for us and we will be there to support him in his challenge."

To donate or find out more, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/24-hour-cardio-challenge