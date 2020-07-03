Grantham gym owners have responded to the latest government announcement, which did not allow gyms to reopen.

A list of business types allowed to reopen from tomorrow (Saturday) did not include gyms, creating a lengthened period of uncertainty for local business owners who remain closed indefinitely.

Although no concrete date for the reopening of gyms has been confirmed, safety precautions are being implemented by some Grantham gyms for when that day arrives.